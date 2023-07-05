Ukraine’s entry into NATO: the US position was announced in the White House

Katerina Chernovol 07/06/23 UNIAN

The states are committed to NATO’s open door policy

Biden voiced his position on Ukraine’s entry into NATO / photo president.gov.ua

The United States of America is committed to NATO’s open door policy. The decision on Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance will be made with the consent of all member countries after the reforms are carried out, and Ukraine will meet all the requirements of the bloc.

“We have made it very clear that we are committed to NATO’s open door policy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.

At the same time, Jean-Pierre reminded that the decision on membership in the Alliance is made between 31 members of the bloc, as well as the country applying for membership. “Therefore, in this case, when it comes to Ukraine, we discussed with our NATO allies and Ukraine how we can collectively support Ukraine’s aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration,” she stressed.

The White House spokeswoman did not go into details of the diplomatic talks, but recalled US President Joe Biden’s statement that “Ukraine will have to reform to meet the same standards as any other NATO country before joining (the Alliance – ed.)”.

“The US President believes that Ukraine can do it,” summed up Karine Jean-Pierre.

Ukraine’s accession to NATO: latest news

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau called for accelerating Ukraine’s entry into NATO , similar to the procedure by which Finland joined the bloc. The British minister stressed that the Ukrainian military has “great experience in using standard NATO equipment, NATO doctrine and NATO tactics.”

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the countries will agree on such obligations to Ukraine that will not disappoint Kiev. In addition, he expects certain states to come to the summit with their own additional support packages.

https://www.unian.net/politics/vstuplenie-ukrainy-v-nato-v-belom-dome-ozvuchili-poziciyu-ssha-12318831.html

