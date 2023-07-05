One of drones attacking Moscow Oblast falls on roof of administrative building of airborne troops brigade – Russian media

5 JULY 2023

One of the drones that attacked Moscow Oblast in Russia on 4 July, fell on the roof of an administrative building of the 45th Separate Guards Special Purpose (Spetsnaz) Brigade of Russia.

Source: Russian media outlet Kommersant

Quote: “One combat UAV, despite being targeted by the radio-electronic warfare systems, fell down not on the ground but on a military facility – roof of one of the administrative buildings of the 45th Separate Guards Special Purpose (Spetsnaz) Brigade of Russia. Despite the explosion, equivalent to 1 kg of TNT, there were no casualties or serious damage. Only a few metal roofing sheets were damaged, but they were promptly replaced.”

Details: Reportedly, four other UAVs contained nearly a kilogram of plastic explosive each. They were allegedly struck by the crew of Pantsir–S1, a self-propelled anti-aircraft ground-based system.

The drones were allegedly launched from the territory of Ukraine at night, and by the morning they were supposed to strike targets in Moscow Oblast.

Kommersant named the Vnukovo airport, which stopped its work for a few hours, and the 45th Separate Guards Special Purpose (Spetsnaz) Brigade of Russia, located in the village of Kubinka (city district Odintsovo), as targets.

On 4 July, the Ministry of Defence of Russia claimed that Ukraine attacked Moscow Oblast with five drones, but all of them were allegedly shot down.

