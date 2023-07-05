New gas wells launched in Ukraine

Anna Bredikhina18:07, 05.07.23

Two wells are new, and the third received a new life after a major overhaul.

Ukrgasdobycha, which is part of the Naftogaz group, has launched three highly productive wells with a total debit of 425,000 cubic meters. m of gas per day.

According to the press service of the company, two of them are new, the third received a new life after a major overhaul. The company did not specify exactly where the work was carried out, but according to UNIAN, these are deposits in the east of the country.

“Even despite the war, gas production continues actively. Ukrgasvydobycha drilled two new wells at an old field. This is a very good result, which became possible thanks to a deep analysis of the development and the use of the constructed 3D model,” the press service quotes the head of the company Oleksiy Chernyshov

According to him, modern approaches made it possible to launch a total of 10 new wells at the field, the daily production of which exceeded 3 million cubic meters. about.

Another well, which was overhauled, is operating at a field with an almost 30-year history. Before the repair work, gas production from it was insignificant, but after transferring it to the horizon, the well increased production tenfold.

The situation with gas production during the war

From the first days of a full-scale military invasion, some of the company’s facilities ended up in temporarily occupied territories or in a zone of active hostilities. A significant number of wells, infrastructure facilities and equipment were damaged, destroyed, or their activities had to be limited or completely stopped.

On October 28, 2022, Ukrgasdobycha resumed the operation of infrastructure facilities in the de-occupied territory of Ukraine, which made it possible to additionally produce about 500 thousand cubic meters. m of natural gas per day. It was reported that after demining, the gas workers carry out repair work and put gas wells into operation.

On March 14, 2023, it became known that the company had drilled a new appraisal and production well with a depth of almost 6 thousand meters, which gives 340 thousand cubic meters. m of natural gas per day.

In April 2023, the state-owned company Ukrgasdobycha launched two wells at once, adding more than 300 thousand cubic meters in total. m of gas to the daily production of the company.

