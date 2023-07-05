How to end the war?

Jens Christian Jensen

Partner at Brinch & Partners.

Until Ukraine wins, my posts reflect my personal views.

July 5

Arm Ukraine is the only way, here is the why: Many people talk about stopping the supply of weapons for Ukraine and this way ensure negotiations between russia and Ukraine. But at the current time negotiations are unrealistic as long as putin is in power, primarily due to what will be russia´s minimum demands for entering negotiations:

russia´s minimum demands:

1) As russia did illegally annex Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts into Russia. So the minimum demand from russian side will be these areas, some which they have never occupied

2) No russian soldiers will be put on trial for war crimes

3) The arrest warrant on putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) must be lifted

On the other side we do know that Ukraine have mentioned one minimum demand for entering negotiations, which is that all soldiers who have committed war crimes in Ukraine must be investigated and put on trial.

So in the current situation there is only one possibility to stop the war (and stop russia), and that is to continue supplying Ukraine with ALL the weapons, training etc. they need to push russia back to the internationally recognized borders from 1991.

NATO #EU #russia #Ukraine #politics #stopthewar #stoprussia #slavaukraini #zelensky

