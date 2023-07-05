General Tarnavskyi: Defense forces systematically knocking Russians out in Tavria direction

05.07.2023

In Tavria direction, the Ukrainian troops are systematically knocking the enemy out of its positions and are having success.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, posted this on Telegram.

According to him, artillery units of the defense forces performed 1,541 fire missions during the day. Over the past day, the enemy lost more than two companies killed and wounded.

Twenty-five units of Russian military equipment were destroyed, in particular, two armored fighting vehicles, three D-30 howitzers, 2A36 Giatsint-B gun, 9K330 Tor missile system, Zoopark radar system, and vehicles.

In addition, nine enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

Like this: Like Loading...