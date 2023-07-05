Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the occupants’ warehouse in Makiivka (video)

Ludmila Zhernovskaya23:59, 07/04/23

Details have not yet been announced.

On Tuesday, July 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the warehouse of the invading army in occupied Makiivka .

This was reported on the official page of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network Facebook . They also released a video of a powerful explosion in the occupied city of Donetsk region, it happened in the evening.

“As a result of the effective fire impact of the units of the Defense Forces today at 21:40, another warehouse of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makeevka ceased to exist,” the report says.

