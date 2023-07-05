Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the occupants’ warehouse in Makiivka (video)

Ludmila Zhernovskaya23:59, 07/04/23
Details have not yet been announced.
On Tuesday, July 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the warehouse of the invading army in occupied Makiivka .
This was reported on the official page of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network Facebook . They also released a video of a powerful explosion in the occupied city of Donetsk region, it happened in the evening.
“As a result of the effective fire impact of the units of the Defense Forces today at 21:40, another warehouse of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makeevka ceased to exist,” the report says.
(C)UNIAN 2023
One comment
Last night the orcs claimed Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Makiivka. Yeah right!