Armed Forces of Ukraine advancing amid enemy’s weapons superiority – Maliar

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have considerably fewer weapons than the enemy, but they are still advancing.

“The enemy still has a great superiority in weapons. That is, our [military] are moving in conditions where they have much fewer weapons, much less ammunition, but nevertheless, our losses are smaller and our troops are moving slowly, but they are moving. Everything is happening as it can happen best under such conditions,” Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said during the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to her, the Ukrainian military is currently creating conditions so that the enemy no longer has offensive capabilities, as well as for the faster advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the future.

As reported, during the day, the Russian army launched 48 airstrikes and 54 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated settlements.

