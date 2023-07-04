ZNPP loses power from main power line – IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost power from its main external power line on Tuesday morning, after which it was reconnected to the only available backup line.

The relevant statement was made by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, Ukrinform reports.

“The ZNPP’s sole remaining 750 kilovolt (kV) power line – out of four available before the conflict – was disconnected at 01:21 am local time today,” the statement said.

It is noted that immediately after the incident, it was not known what caused it or how long the outage would last.

“The disconnection of the 750 kV power line meant the ZNPP had to switch to its only available 330 kV back-up power line for off-site electricity that is required, for example, to pump cooling water for the plant,” the IAEA wrote.

It is noted that this 330 kV line was connected to the plant only on July 1 after the damage that occurred four months ago.

“This time the plant avoided a complete loss of all external power – which has happened seven times previously during the conflict – but the latest power line cut again demonstrates the precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the plant,” Director General Grossi said.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had technically prepared everything for a local explosion at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and could carry it out to stop the counteroffensive actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and to put political pressure on Kyiv through some partners.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

