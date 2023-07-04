Zelensky congratulates USA on Independence Day: It’s an honor for us to be allies

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the United States of America on Independence Day and stressed that the USA can always count on Ukraine as an ally in the coalition of the free and the brave.

The President of Ukraine published his video address to the American people on the occasion of their national holiday on his social media accounts.

“Happy 4th of July, America! Only the brave gain independence and only the best of the brave are able to pass the freedom from generation to generation. It is an honor for us to be an ally of such dream, such courage, and such freedom,” Zelensky noted.

He emphasized that Ukrainian bravery masters American weapons and secures democracy which we value equally.

Also, according to him, Ukrainian love of freedom, with U.S. support, has ignited a new powerful flame of liberty in our part of Europe, which will not go out and will ensure that tyranny will never again pass through Europe and, therefore, Europe will not need American soldiers’ participation in bloody battles for freedom.

At the same time, the President emphasized that the Ukrainian dream of living freely, when it is crowned with victory in the brutal and unprovoked war unleashed by Russia, will give fresh energy to the American leadership.

“The world clearly sees now – the one who stands with Ukraine stands for freedom. And after our victory, the world will be convinced again – the one who values freedom always wins,” Zelensky believes.

The United States of America celebrates Independence Day annually on July 4.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

