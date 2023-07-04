What is the position of Ukraine’s main benefactors towards sporting and cultural links with Russia?

July 4

The VOA said this in March 2022:

Russian Artists, Arts Groups No Longer Welcome at Many Venues:

https://www.voanews.com/a/russian-artists-arts-groups-no-longer-welcome-at-many-venues-/6465843.html

Last year Russian and Belarusian tennis pros were banned from Wimbledon. (But not pro-Russian Serb Djocovic).

This year they are back, as this sickening article shows:

https://news.sky.com/story/russian-and-belarusian-players-to-return-to-wimbledon-as-djokovic-targets-more-grand-slams-12913740

It is now extremely difficult/borderline impossible, for a Russian to get a UK visa. But not if you are playing at Wimbledon.

Artists, journalists and sportspeople with a track record of opposition to the fascist regime should always be welcome, but not the putinoids or the ones who stay silent, such as the band; Leonid and Friends. They have just completed a lucrative tour of the US and are already returning in the fall.

They are a Chicago tribute act. They are picking up adulatory reviews from Chicago fans who are disappointed that their original heroes are now a sub-par act.

Chicago was a heritage band with a huge catalogue of mega-hits. Their original star performers have either passed: Terry Kath, left for a solo career: Pete Cetera, retired: Walt Parazaider, or been sacked: Danny Seraphine.

Only Bob Lamm, Lee Loughnane and Jim Pankow remain. The band’s reputation for feel-good positivity and big songs has created an opportunity for an interloper. This Rus tribute act do it well.

But there is not one word on their website about the war:

http://leonidandf.com

The band are Muscovites. But Wiki reveals info about an ex-member :

Serge Tiagnyriadno – lead and backing vocals, rhythm guitar, keyboards, percussion (2015–2022).Serge returned to Ukraine to fight in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine

Artists like Ala Pugacheva, who have made their anti-war views clear and are now exiled as a result, should be welcome anywhere.

There is a Russian hard rock band whose name escapes me, who are also anti-war and now play in countries like Georgia.

But if you say nothing, like Leonid and Friends, you are no different from a shill. And shame on their many American fans who put adoring comments about them and Russia on their YouTube channel without a single word for what Ukraine is going through.

Russian rock band Mashina Vremeni were pro-putin but switched last year and now left the country.

Some western bands that support Ukraine:

https://globalhappenings.com/entertainment/147741.html?amp

In summary, all trade, sporting and cultural links between Russia and civilised democracies should end. As should travel, business and medicine.

