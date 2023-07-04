Video Shows HIMARS Wipe Out Russian Targets as Ukraine Touts Progress

7/3/23
The Ukrainian military has shared a video of Russian targets being destroyed by rockets while touting the progress of its war counteroffensive.
A video shared on Twitter on Monday by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shows rockets from a U.S.-supplied HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, taking out multiple Russian targets including rocket launchers and howitzers.
This comes after the Russian military over the weekend said it had successfully defended against a Ukrainian offensive near Bakhmut, while Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday said that the Wagner Group‘s recent failed mutiny attempt had no impact on Russian military operations, according to Reuters.
The video features aerial images of HIMARS purportedly destroying at least three Russian BM-21 “Grad” rocket launcher systems, a “Msta-B” howitzer and a 2S7 “Pion” artillery cannon. An additional “Grad” system is shown being destroyed by artillery fire, alongside a Russian “assault group” destroyed by mines.
An optimistic quote from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that Ukrainian troops had faced a “difficult” situation on the frontline last week, was shared alongside the video.
“Last week was difficult on the frontline,” Zelensky said. “But we are making progress.
We are moving forward, step by step! I thank everyone who is defending Ukraine, everyone who is leading this war to Ukraine’s victory! Glory to our heroes!”
In a Telegram post earlier on Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Kyiv’s forces had made progress near the embattled Donetsk city of Bakhmut and towards Melitopol and Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Maliar said that Ukraine had regained 14.4 square miles of territory over the past week. However, she cautioned in an update shared a short time later that the situation was “rapidly” changing and the territory could again be lost.
“The situation is changing very rapidly,” Maliar wrote. “Control over the same positions can be lost and regained twice a day. The enemy actively reacts to all our actions and creates three lines of defense in threatening directions.”
Retired U.S. Army General Mark Hertling dismissed suggestions that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was making progress slower than expected during a CNN interview on Monday night, arguing that slow progress was expected because Russia had left Zelenky’s forces with “complex obstacles” to overcome.
“Having seen this kind of operation in both training and in combat, it takes a long time,” said Hertling. “Everyone who’s suggesting that’s a slow movement is not taking into consideration how difficult breaching combat complex obstacles are. That is exactly what Ukraine is doing.”
Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.
2 comments
“Everyone who’s suggesting that’s a slow movement is not taking into consideration how difficult breaching combat complex obstacles are. That is exactly what Ukraine is doing.”
With no air superiority, no less, which is something the US military hasn’t done since BEFORE WWII.
Interesting #analysis about the real reason for not supplying #ATACMS to #Ukraine.
The #WhiteHouse continues to hesitate with the delivery of ATACMS to Ukraine, despite the rather strong pressure from both Democrats and Republicans. All this indicates that, nevertheless, the decision is not entirely political in nature, but the justification about strikes on the Russian Federation is a farce.
Initially, we regularly and even now hear that the White House does not want to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine, because they fear that Kyiv will immediately send them to facilities in Russia. But Ukraine since 2022 has more than proved the fact that we do not use Western weapons on the territory of Russia.
Then a version arose that due to the curtailment of the ATACMS program in the United States, there is no mass production of them, and therefore, each missile is worth its weight in gold and is dear to the states themselves. Hmm … According to data for 2015, the United States had up to 4 thousand ATACMS missiles of various types in service and in storage. Allocate Ukraine at least a hundred, no?
Agree, there are many questions and inconsistencies, but few people paid attention to another circumstance, namely that the ATACMS, in fact, is a ballistic missile with a peak speed of 3M, which is similar to the same 9M723 / 728 Iskander OTRK, which are modern Air defense is very successful.
That is, purely theoretically, ATACMS does not have such great chances to break through the Russian echeloned air defense, as, for example, the subsonic, but flying at ultra-low altitudes Storm Shadow. S-400, SAM Buk-M2 / 3, Tor-M2, all this in theory should, with variable, but still success, intercept ATACMS.
In turn, the interception of ATACMS by Russian air defense systems is a reputational loss for the American military-industrial complex, which cannot afford it. And from this we draw conclusions about the real reasons why we still do not have ATACMS – the US uncertainty about the invulnerability of its missile.
Of course, instead of checking in practice whether Russian air defense systems really have a chance of intercepting ATACMS, the decision was made not to check at all.
On the other hand, this does not mean that obtaining ATACMS for Ukraine is a completely closed issue.
After all, after the Russian layered air defense ceases to exist as an integral network in the combat zone, and therefore, to conduct effective target tracking and interception, then the appearance of ATACMS is not excluded.
By the way, it is not in vain that June is a record month in terms of the number of destroyed air defense ROVs.
Source: A. Kovalenko