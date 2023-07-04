Ukrainian forces entrenching themselves on new front lines in south

04.07.2023

Ukraine’s defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors and are entrenching themselves on the new front lines.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in an evening report published on its Facebook page on Tuesday, July 4, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, the invaders continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka sectors. Heavy fighting continues in the said sectors of the front, with 30 combat engagements recorded there throughout the day.

In total, Ukrainian aircraft launched 13 strikes on areas where Russian army personnel were concentrated, three on the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems and one on their command post.

For their part, Ukrainian rocket and artillery units hit an area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russians, three of their ammunition depots, 18 artillery pieces, three air defense systems and two electronic warfare stations of the invaders.

In total, the Russian army carried out 35 airstrikes and about 50 attacks using MLRS on the positions of the Ukrainian defense forces and populated areas during the day. It also launched a missile attack on residential buildings in the city of Pervomayskyi, Kharkiv region.

As a result of the Russian attacks, civilians were affected, residential buildings, commercial and administrative buildings, and private vehicles were damaged.

The General Staff warned that the probability of the Russians carrying out missile and air strikes on targets across Ukraine remains high.

In the temporarily captured village of Maloianysol, Donetsk region, the placement of a unit of Russian troops was discovered. It was established that the invaders continue to violate the norms of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.

According to the General Staff, the Russian military almost constantly consume alcoholic beverages and, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, abuse civilians, cause them bodily harm and engage in looting.

Military expert Oleksii Hetman said earlier the Ukrainian Armed Forces could halve the enemy’s artillery potential in a month.

