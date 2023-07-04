Ukraine’s forces advance on 2 fronts, destroy 18 Russian artillery units – General Staff

Ukraine’s defence forces are conducting an offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts; they are entrenched at the gained positions. Over the day, 4 July, they hit one cluster of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, three ammunition storage points, 18 artillery systems in firing positions, three anti-aircraft defence systems and two electronic warfare stations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 4 July

Quote: “The defence forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage from artillery on the identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery combat measures.”

Details: Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, three on anti-aircraft defence systems, and one more on Russian command post.

At the same time, Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues. There were 30 combat clashes over the last day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to penetrate the subversion and reconnaissance group through the state border of Ukraine, suffered losses and retreated. To cover the retreat, the subversion and reconnaissance group used rocket and tubed artillery. Over the past 24 hours, Russians deployed mortar and artillery to attack more than 15 settlements, including Karpovychi, Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Seredyna-Buda, Vovkivka (Sumy Oblast) and Odnorobivka, Udy, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Zemlianka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations north of Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast). Ukraine’s forces are firmly on the defensive, repelling all Russian attacks. Odradne, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Masyutivka, Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russians used combat aviation, trying to dislodge Ukraine’s troops from the occupied positions in the area west of Novovodianove and south of Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast), but had no success. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhniokamianske, Berestove, Vesele, Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast), were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, under heavy fire from Russian aviation and artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka (Donetsk Oblast). At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to carry out offensive operations south and north of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching at the achieved boundaries. Over 15 settlements, including Vasyukivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast), were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). At the same time, Russians carried out artillery shelling on more than 10 settlements; in particular, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) were affected.

On the Marinka front, under Russian artillery fire, Ukraine’s defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. Russians shelled more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Hostre, Marinka, and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out an airstrike in the area of Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast). They attacked more than 15 settlements, including Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Makarivka, and Zelene Pole (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces. They carried out an airstrike in the area of Rivnopil (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and deployed artillery to attack more than 30 settlements, including Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohirya (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Zmiivka, Lvove, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Veletenske, Stanislav (Kherson Oblast) and the city of Kherson.

(C) 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

