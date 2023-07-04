Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 has not started – Air Force spokesman

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters has not yet started.

Spokesman for the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat said this on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The process has begun, but the training has not yet started. Actually, these are the realities, but we expect positive decisions,” the spokesman said.

According to him, representatives of the Air Force Command and other agencies “deal with this issue every day.” In particular, while abroad, they study the bases and consult with partners: where, on what grounds, who will train Ukrainian pilots. The Aviation Coalition, in consultation with the Ukrainian side, “carries out work, planning, schedules,” Ihnat said.

He noted that many countries have training bases and centers, and they are studying where and how many Ukrainian pilots can be accepted for training.

The spokesman noted that Ukraine will have F-16 aircraft. This decision has been made.

“We have to understand that without the processes that need to be completed – training of pilots, engineers and other processes, preparation of infrastructure, transfer (of aircraft – ed.) is not yet possible, it takes time. And the appeal of our top military and political leadership to our partners is to ensure that this time is not delayed where it can be accelerated,” Ihnat said.

He also noted that the delay in the process of training pilots and transferring fighter jets to Ukraine leads to casualties among both defenders and civilians.

As Ukrinform reported, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, specific commitments were reached by the allies to organize specialized training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, which would pave the way for the delivery of these aircraft to Ukraine.

On July 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that there is no schedule for training Ukrainian pilots on Western F-16s, and that some foreign partners are delaying.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

