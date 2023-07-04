They beat with “Iskander”: new details of the bloody strike on the Kharkiv region appeared

Katerina Chernovol17:33, 07/04/23

A 10-month-old baby is in intensive care.

The number of people injured as a result of a Russian strike on Pervomaisky in the Kharkiv region on July 4 increased to 35. According to law enforcement officers, the invaders attacked the city with an Iskander rocket.

Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, spoke about this on the air of the telethon . “According to our information, according to the conclusions of the State Emergency Service, our law enforcement officers, it was an Iskander-type missile. This is an exclusively residential area, a residential area. There are no industrial, let alone military facilities here,” the official said.

According to Sinegubov, 35 people are known to have been injured as a result of the shelling. Among them are 10 children.

“One child aged 10 months is now in intensive care. If we take into account the buildings that were damaged, then these are nine high-rise buildings. If we take people whose houses are damaged, this is almost two thousand people,” added the head of the Kharkiv OVA.

Updated 17:32: The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that as a result of the shelling by the Russian military of the city of Pervomaisky in the Kharkiv region, 38 wounded were known , including 12 children. The youngest is 3 months old, the doctors helped the child on the spot.

Shelling of Ukrainian cities: latest news

On the morning of July 4, the invaders attacked Kherson. As a result of an artillery strike on the city, two people were killed – a man and a woman. Residential buildings were also damaged.

Sumy region also suffered from Russian attacks . During the day, the enemy hit the region 28 times. Russian attacks killed five people and injured dozens.

