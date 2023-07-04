“Second army of the world”: Medvedev suggests taking equipment from poachers

Dmitrii Medvedev, the Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, offered that the military use the equipment confiscated from poachers.
Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, which quotes Medvedev
Quote: “I receive information, they write about it, and journalists and military commanders speak out that in various regions of our country, there is quite a lot of confiscated property from poachers, various smugglers and other violators. This is machinery that can be used in the zone of special military operation (i.e. war in Ukraine – ed.)”.
Details: Medvedev said that it concerns speedboats, cars, trucks and other equipment.
Background:
On 3 July, Medvedev again began to frighten the world with a nuclear apocalypse but also said that a nuclear winter could be avoided if the West met all of Russia’s demands.
One comment
Russia will be wasted, bankrupted and destroyed in Ukraine thanks to the corrupt doped ruSSian oligarchs. I have no regrets.