Dmitrii Medvedev, the Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, offered that the military use the equipment confiscated from poachers.

Quote: “I receive information, they write about it, and journalists and military commanders speak out that in various regions of our country, there is quite a lot of confiscated property from poachers, various smugglers and other violators. This is machinery that can be used in the zone of special military operation (i.e. war in Ukraine – ed.)”.

Details: Medvedev said that it concerns speedboats, cars, trucks and other equipment.

Background:

On 3 July, Medvedev again began to frighten the world with a nuclear apocalypse but also said that a nuclear winter could be avoided if the West met all of Russia’s demands.

