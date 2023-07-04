Russians pretend they destroyed Ukrainian Leopards but showcase own losses

The equipment of the Russian Armed Forces depicted in the photo was destroyed in the spring of 2022 (Photo:Скріншот/Twitter)



Russian propaganda is desperately trying to maintain the image of the “greatness” of their army in the minds of their citizens, despite the constant losses they have suffered at the hands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

However, despite Russian pride and nationalism, the propagandists are never embarrassed enough to give it credit for the Ukrainian army’s achievements, by using footage that actually shows the destruction of Russian equipment.

Photo: Screenshot/Twitter



A recent propaganda spiel shared by pro-Russian sources recently boasted about eliminating several units of Ukrainian equipment as they attempted to ford a water crossing.

Photo: Screenshot/Twitter



The destroyed equipment were labelled as Leopard 2 tanks or M2 Bradley infantry vehicles. These identifications were meant to please Russians, given setbacks Russia has taken due to Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive.

However, by examining the images shared, one can see that in reality it shows Russian equipment repelled by Ukrainian artillery while trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets River near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, back in spring 2022.

The crossing of the river turned out to be a disaster for the Russian army, one that was covered by international media.

Another embarrassing fail for Russia.

https://english.nv.ua/life/russian-propaganda-shares-images-of-destroyed-ukrainian-materiel-which-is-actually-russia-war-50336525.html

