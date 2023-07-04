Russian Tank Explosion Sends Soldier Hurtling into the Sky, Video Shows

7/4/23

A destroyed tank remains in a vegetable garden of a private household on June 16, 2023, in Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. A video of a Russian soldier flying in the air after a tank explodes has gone viral on social media.GETTY

Avideo of a Russian soldier flying in the air after a tank explodes has gone viral on social media.

The clip has so far been viewed more than 500,000 times since it was posted on the MilitaryLand.Net Twitter page on July 3. The page is a military blog that focuses on the Russia-Ukraine war, according to its Twitter bio.

The clip was captioned: “Russian BTR with soldiers riding on top hits a mine somewhere in the area of operations.”

The brief video shows multiple tanks moving on grassland before an explosion covers one of the vehicles in black smoke.

At the same time, a figure, which appears to be a soldier, is seen spiraling into the sky before landing roughly 100 feet (30 meters) away from the tanks.

Newsweek has not been able to independently verify when and where this incident occurred, however.

The clip has sparked a slew of dark-humored jokes since going viral. Twitter user Anatoliy Valeriyovych Shtefan, an officer of the armed forces of Ukraine, according to his Twitter bio, shared an edited version of the same clip.

Other Twitter pages have taken to mockingly sharing the clip and stating the Russians are “flying home.”

Harvard University Doctor of Philosophy Khaled Alfaiomi shared the clip stating the “orc flew into space”, referring to the flying soldier as a literary monster.

Twitter user Pan Pachkovsky also shared the footage and captioned the video: “Russian sets a record for the highest flight altitude.”

User WillBenton1 also joked: “I didn’t know BTR had ejection seats.”

Some users were less accepting of the jokes being made and argued against mocking the deaths seen in the Ukraine-Russian conflict.

“I am absolutely stunned by the amount of reactions making fun of a terrible death of another human being,” Twitter user Michal_Hosala wrote.

“‘But he shouldn’t be there in the first place blah blah’- yeah, sure, I am having hard times imagining all of you heroes refusing military duty in Russia.”

At the end of June, Kyiv’s military made the claim that Russia has lost more than 4,000 tanks in total since the start of the war in February 2022.

However, Moscow’s estimates for its losses throughout the war have differed vastly from those announced publicly by Ukraine forces.

On June 21, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces wrote on Twitter that Russia had lost a total of 4,006 tanks; however, Newsweek has not been able to independently verify this figure.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

