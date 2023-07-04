Russian Defense Minister is ready to bring vacationers to occupied Crimea by landing craft

Due to kilometre-long traffic jams at the entrance to the Crimean Bridge, the Russian authorities decided to involve the military in order to transport people to the occupied peninsula.

Source: the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti quoting the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Vitalii Saveliev.

Details: During the meeting, which was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saveliev said that in the morning, he spoke with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, and he promised “to provide, if necessary, 2 large landing craft, each of which can carry 40 cars”.

“If they make five runs a day, that’s another 200 cars for each craft; that is, we will be able to transport a total of 1,000 cars across the crossing,” Saveliev said.

Background:

Since the beginning of the summer, traffic jams of many kilometers began to form in front of the Crimean Bridge due to increased checks for entering it.

On 3 July, the occupation authorities reported that the traffic jam at the entrance to the Crimean bridge from the Kuban side had increased to eight kilometers again.

