Russia is traded: the aggressor made a statement about the grain agreement

Elena Kovalenko18:07, 04.07.23

The grain deal will expire on July 17.

Against the backdrop of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor does not intend to renew the agreement on the operation of the grain corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain.

This is stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The department of the aggressor reminded that the grain deal will expire on July 17. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the aggressor “is making the necessary efforts” so that all ships participating in the agreement can leave the Black Sea before the specified date.

However, as the statement of the agency says, “there are no grounds for further continuation of the Black Sea Initiative, which expires on July 17.”

The situation with the export of Ukrainian grain

On May 17, 2023, the grain deal was extended for 60 days.

Russia has completely stopped the registration of the new fleet since June 26, which indicates its intentions to disrupt food supplies to world markets. 29 ships, which are supposed to export 1.4 million tons of food mainly for 5 countries in Asia and Africa, in particular China, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey, are blocked by Russia in the territorial waters of Turkey.

(C)UNIAN 2023

