Prigozhin “squeezed back” 10 billion rubles seized during searches by the security forces of the Russian Federation

Veronika Prokhorenko15:03, 07/04/23

The founder of PMC Wagner was returned all the money and property that the Russian security forces had previously seized during a search of his apartment in St. Petersburg and the office of the Patriot media group.

Earlier, journalists found out that Prigozhin hastily finishes business in the Russian Federation and takes out Wagner’s money. So, according to Fontanka , Prigozhin’s property was returned before the evening of July 2.

The founder of PMC “Wagner” at that time was in Moscow. The driver took the money, having a power of attorney with him, the publication clarifies.

“According to Fontanka, by Sunday evening, July 2, Yevgeny Prigozhin was returned the entire amount and valuables. However, he was not present at the procedure itself. According to preliminary data, the businessman was in Moscow,” the message says.

At the same time, the journalists do not know how the driver took away such an amount of money, because it would be too long to recalculate the entire amount and one person would hardly have coped with the total weight of the cash, the media say.

Searches in the apartment and offices of Prigozhin – what was taken away

Recall that searches in the offices and apartment of Prigozhin in St. Petersburg began on June 24 – the day the mutiny of the founder of PMC Wagner ended.

Then 10 billion rubles were confiscated from Prigozhin . Part of the amount (4 billion rubles) was found in his Gazelle, stuffed with a box of money. Prigozhin hid another 6 billion rubles in his minivan, located in the River Palace underground parking.

Also, hundreds of thousands of dollars, 5 gold bars , as well as fake documents were found in the office of the Patriot media group .

