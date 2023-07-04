Pistorius: Dozens of Leopard 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine ‘in the coming weeks’

July 4, 2023

In a recent interview with the Polish news outlet Rzeczpospolita, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said dozens of Leopard 1A5 tanks that were allocated to Ukraine by Germany and Denmark will be delivered “in the coming weeks.”

Pistorius emphasized that Germany currently provides Ukraine with the second largest supply of military equipment among its global partners. Additionally, Germany trains the largest number of Ukrainian servicemen.

Earlier this year, the Danish government signed a cooperation agreement with Germany and the Netherlands to transfer at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. These tanks were originally scheduled to arrive in the spring but were ultimately delayed until the summertime.

Additionally, Denmark and the Netherlands recenly finalized contracts to purchase and donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks from the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall for Ukraine. The two countries previously agreed to deliver these tanks by “early 2024.”

Like this: Like Loading...