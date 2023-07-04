OSCE PA recognizes Russia as sponsor of terrorism, and “Wagnerites” as terrorists

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:50, 07/04/23

This wording was first enshrined in an official document of an international organization.

On Tuesday, July 4, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognized the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism . At the same time, the private military company Wagner was recognized as a terrorist organization, Yevgenia Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE PA, deputy chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, said .

“Today we completed the work at the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vancouver with the adoption of the final declaration, which, in particular, says that terrorism is one of the biggest threats to international peace and security; the actions of the Wagner Group on behalf of the Russian government can rightly be characterized as terrorist (emphasizing that the President of the Russian Federation personally admitted that the Wagner Group was “fully funded” by the state),” Kravchuk wrote.

She also noted that the declaration calls on member states to tighten international norms that clearly recognize the terrorist nature of the Wagner PMC and the responsibility of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of this terrorist organization.

Kravchuk expressed hope that after that a number of countries, in particular the United States, would also recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.

“This is the first time such a wording has been enshrined in an official document of an international organization! By the way, the legislation of the United States, which is also a member of the OSCE, knows the similar term “state sponsor of terrorism”. I hope that this decision will become a catalyst for the recognition of an aggressor state as a sponsor of terrorism not only in the United States, but all over the world,” she wrote.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...