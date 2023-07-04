In Russian Veliky Novgorod, a thermal power plant is on fire, locals heard a “pop” (video)

Katerina Chernovol21:09, 07/04/23

The fire area at the facility is 2.3 thousand square meters. m.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, a massive fire broke out in Veliky Novgorod, Russia . The gas turbine Luzhskaya CHPP caught fire there.

Video of the fire is being posted online. At the same time, the Russian propaganda resource RIA Novosti writes that the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported a fire in an “industrial building.” It is noted that a thermal power plant is located at the address of the fire on Luga Highway.

The fire area at a production facility in Veliky Novgorod is 2.3 thousand square meters. m. There were no casualties.

At the same time, Life.ru writes that shortly before the fire, locals heard a “loud bang.”

