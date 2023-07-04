The Ukrainian army is breaking through the positions of battered Russian troops north of Bakhmut.

4.07.2023

The former leader of the so-called DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic), war criminal Igor Girkin, reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have resumed their offensive on the Vremevsky ledge in the southern sector of the front, where the Russian military reports heavy fighting.

An even more difficult situation for the Russians is developing in the Bakhmut area, from where, according to Girkin, alarming information is coming. In his Telegram channel, he noted that north of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian army is attacking the positions of battered Russian units from the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, which have a serious shortage of manpower.

As the website Charter97.org wrote, ISW told about the breakthrough of which direction the Russians are panicking.

Like this: Like Loading...