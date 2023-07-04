The Ukrainian army is breaking through the positions of battered Russian troops north of Bakhmut.
The former leader of the so-called DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic), war criminal Igor Girkin, reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have resumed their offensive on the Vremevsky ledge in the southern sector of the front, where the Russian military reports heavy fighting.
An even more difficult situation for the Russians is developing in the Bakhmut area, from where, according to Girkin, alarming information is coming. In his Telegram channel, he noted that north of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian army is attacking the positions of battered Russian units from the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, which have a serious shortage of manpower.
As the website Charter97.org wrote, ISW told about the breakthrough of which direction the Russians are panicking.
It will be even more serious as this offensive continues. There is only so much cannon fodder, even in the orc army.
Funny how just recently it was reported that the mafia army has 50,000 meat puppets just by Bakhmut, and now Girkin is saying they have a serious shortage of manpower. Do the orcs always have to outnumber their opponents 10 to 1? Or, what’s the real deal about that?
Sometimes, this terrorist brings the best news.
Girkin and Prigo will change sides when RuSSia starts to collapse. Maybe they already did. This game is only about winners.
It wouldn’t surprise me if this guy is on the SBU payroll.