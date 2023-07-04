From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

July 3
Not bad, not bad at all #UK 🇬🇧 🤣 Even the #newspapers are now trolling Moscow #Journalism #Ukraine #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
On a more serious note, Marijn also posted the following:
☢️ Russia will 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐮𝐩 the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant ☢️
#Ukraine warned the world about the Kakhovka dam.
The world ignored it 💥 Then Ruzzia blew it up.
🚨 Now Ukraine warns of an even bigger threat
Not to just to Ukraine, but to most of #Europe
💣 Russia has mined the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Damaging, 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 or even causing radiation spills…
☣️ Would be an act of 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 and 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞
As the fallout could spread 𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐞 km
🤯 Creating a humanitarian disaster of unseen proportions.
It could damage the #environment of much of Europe
📉 Nature, agriculture and habitability would all be affected
☢️ Zaporizhzhia NPP is Europe’s 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 nuclear plant
The invaders have occupied it for a year now.
⚠️ Even Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the IAEA
Said that ‘𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘯𝘶𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘦𝘵𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥.’
So as the #EU is 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 with another Chernobyl,
Will we finally act?
Or simply sit and watch…again.🙄
#Energy #Ethics #Safety
#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦