From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

July 3
🐊 Would you make ‘𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞’ with a crocodile?
Perhaps ‘𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞’ with it, to prevent escalation?
Offer him an arm or a leg? 🦵
One that’s not yours to give?
☝️ Winston Churchill was spot-on
When he argued against making peace with 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫
☝️ And his words are still spot-on today,
Even as many 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐲 argue
To make peace with the crocodile 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧 🐊
Another post from yesterday by Marijn:
Horror in Sumy:
“Winston Churchill was spot-on, when he argued against making peace with 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫”
The world is not moving forward. It is not advancing. It is not getting better. It is not getting more intelligent.
Of course, I mean the world of politics. We had far better politicians decades ago than we do now.