From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

July 3

🐊 Would you make ‘𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞’ with a crocodile?

Perhaps ‘𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞’ with it, to prevent escalation?

Offer him an arm or a leg? 🦵

One that’s not yours to give?

☝️ Winston Churchill was spot-on

When he argued against making peace with 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫

☝️ And his words are still spot-on today,

Even as many 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐲 argue

To make peace with the crocodile 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧 🐊

Leadership #Ethics #Ukraine

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Another post from yesterday by Marijn:

Horror in Sumy:

