From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

July 3

๐ŸŠ Would you make ‘๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ž’ with a crocodile?

Perhaps ‘๐ง๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ž’ with it, to prevent escalation?

Offer him an arm or a leg? ๐Ÿฆต

One that’s not yours to give?

โ˜๏ธ Winston Churchill was spot-on

When he argued against making peace with ๐‡๐ข๐ญ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ

โ˜๏ธ And his words are still spot-on today,

Even as many ๐Ÿ๐จ๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ฅ๐ฒ argue

To make peace with the crocodile ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐ŸŠ

