A list of Western companies whose components are in Shahed-136 has been published

Yuri Kobzar14:03, 04.07.23

Experts have already contacted manufacturing companies that cannot stop supplying components to war criminals.

A group of experts has established a list of Western companies whose components are used in the production of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia uses to attack Ukraine. The data of the investigation was published by the public organization “Independent Anti-Corruption Commission” (NAKO) .

The large report, which was compiled by NACO in collaboration with the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), Truth Hounds and Global Diligence LLP, details ten Russian attacks using Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

“The targets of the attacks were residential buildings, power plants, businesses, a school and a children’s summer camp. In each case, the report considers the context of the attack, the presence of military installations or activity in the vicinity of the target,” NAKO said.

The authors of the report emphasize that the Shahed-136 attacks were deliberately directed against the civilian population and infrastructure, without tangible military superiority, which indicates the main goal of such strikes is the terror of the civilian population.

The report separately notes that the drones used by the aggressor are made using a large number of Western components. In particular, the design of the “Shaheds” includes components manufactured by the following companies:

Adesto Technologies (USA);

Analog Devices (USA);

Freescale (USA);

Hemisphere (USA);

Hitec USA Group (USA);

International Rectifier (USA);

Marvell Technology (USA);

Maxim Integrated (USA);

Micrel Semiconductor (USA);

Micron Technology (USA);

Texas Instruments (USA);

Murata Manufacturing (Japan);

Tallysman (Canada);

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).

The compilers of the report stressed that requests were sent to all companies from this list asking them to voice their position on these facts. Some of them responded by condemning the Russian invasion and assuring them that they would try to tighten control over the supply of their electronics.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...