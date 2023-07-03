Wagner Group suspends operation of their recruitment centres

2 JULY 2023
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has suspended the operation of regional mercenary recruitment centres in Russia for a month.
Source: Novaya Gazeta Europe referring to Wagner’s Telegram-channel
Quote: “Due to the temporary non-participation of the Wagner PMC in the special military operation [that is how Russian authorities call the war in Ukraine – ed.] and relocation to the Republic of Belarus, we are temporarily suspending the work of regional recruitment centres of the Wagner PMC for a period of one month.”
Details: At the same time, call centres for employment in the Wagner PMC continue to operate. They do not specify what positions are open.
According to Novaya Gazeta Europe’s estimates, as of 30 June, at least 21 recruitment centres in 20 Russian cities were recruiting for the Wagner PMC; it is more than half of all recruitment centres that have ever admitted their connection to the Wagner PMC.
Background: On 30 June, BBC reported that the Wagner PMC continued to recruit fighters for the war in Ukraine across Russia, despite the failed rebellion attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin.
It doesn’t matter for whom the ruskie meat puppets get to die or get maimed for. It’s all the same.
Unfortunately the putler murder gang are settled in for a long war. They enjoy it! Because they are thieves and psychopaths. Many have profited from their holocaust.
There are plenty of other mercenary groupings that will enter.
There will eventually be millions of degenerates chucked into the war.
That’s why it must be stopped now.
Ukraine must have : 1991 legal borders, demilitarized zone, a Korea scenario.
And a nuclear deterrent.
From FB page; We Stand By Ukraine:
“The Wagnerites definitely pose a risk! Proximity and experience weigh large.
“Wagnerites” can be used both in Africa and to strengthen the Belarusian army – Nauseda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who recently called Prigogine PMCs “serial killers”, calls for a collective response to the likely movements of Wagner troops in Belarus.
“As far as I understand, Lukashenka’s plan is to build the necessary infrastructure for 6,000 Wagnerites. And then the most important question is what’s next? No one knows if these fighters can be integrated into the Russian regular army again because of the salary gap. So they can be used in Africa, they can be used to strengthen the Belarusian army,” the president says.
Nauseda asks colleagues and allies in NATO to pay due attention to this fact during the Vilnius summit, because Belarus is an “explosive cocktail” of security threats.”
