Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade posts video of Russian troops being taken prisoner near Bakhmut

3 JULY 2023

Members of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine have posted a video from the Bakhmut front showing their capture of some Russian occupiers. One of the Russians attempted to pull the pin out of a hand grenade as they approached, so they were forced to kill him.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Details: The Ukrainian troops shared the video from the Bakhmut front.

The video shows Commander Datsyk of the 2nd platoon and his subordinates, who call themselves The Decepticons [a reference to the fearsome robots in the Transformers – ed.], storming the Russians and taking them prisoner. “We have more humanity than anyone else,” they say.

Quote: “We’re taking the Russians prisoner. We’ll save them from attacks and give them some juice to drink. Of course, when one of them decided to pull the pin out of a grenade, he was killed on the spot”.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...