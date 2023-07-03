The Defense Forces showed how they destroyed the “eye of Mordor” with the help of UAVs (video)

Dmitry Petrovsky16:08, 07/03/23

The Russians lost the opportunity to observe the advance of the Ukrainian troops.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation showed how the Defense Forces destroyed the Russian Murom-P surveillance complex in the southern direction using the Pegasus UAV.

“The defense forces are destroying the “eye of Mordor” in the southern direction. This is how the fighters call the Russian surveillance complex Murom-P. It allowed the invaders to monitor the territory and the advance of Ukrainian troops,” Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fyodorov commented.

According to him, thanks to the skill of the UAV operators and the powerful Pegasus kamikaze drone, the Russians lost the opportunity to observe the territory and the advance of Ukrainian troops.

Fedorov also reminded about the opportunity to support the Army of Drones through UNITED24 or on the main screen of the Diya app.

“More drones mean more saved lives of our heroes and destroyed equipment of Russians,” the minister added.

Army of drones – what is known about the project

On June 15, the Ministry of Digital Development began the second stage of training an additional 10 thousand operators of unmanned aerial vehicles as part of the Army of Drones project. It is planned to train 7,600 operators to operate conventional Mavic/Matrice/Autel reconnaissance copters, another 2,000 FPV drone operators and 400 bomber pilots.

At the same time, at the first stage, 10 thousand drone operators were already trained, who underwent theoretical and practical training. Most of them are already successfully performing combat missions at the front.

In addition, on June 20, it became known that the Ukrainian military destroyed millions of dollars worth of Russian equipment in two days as part of the Army of Drones project. At that time, among the occupiers’ equipment hit were, in particular, a tank, a Tor-M2K anti-aircraft missile system, an armored personnel carrier, a Ural, and a Kushetka-B command and control vehicle.

