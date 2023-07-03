Russian army sent almost 90% of its ground forces to war in Ukraine – NATO

Artem Budrin16:29, 07/03/23

The Alliance urged not to underestimate the Russians.

The Russian occupation army sent almost 90% of its ground forces to the war in Ukraine. Killed or wounded soldiers of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will be replaced by mobilized ones.

As the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said , despite significant losses, the Russians retain a powerful fleet and aircraft.

“Our future defense plans are not based on the current state of the Russian forces, but on the state until February 24, 2022. The Russians will go to replenish the losses in the army, and therefore we have several years of time: we must never underestimate their capabilities, since they repeatedly showed in history that they know how to get on their feet,” he said.

Bauer stressed that the Russians are operating “with great caution and vigilance” in areas that directly border NATO.

“They don’t want to risk conflict with us,” Bauer said.

Russian losses in the war

As of the morning of July 3, more than 230,000 Russian invaders have already been killed in Ukraine, 600 of which have been killed in the last 24 hours.

In Russia, they are mobilizing for the war against Ukraine in such a way that it hides the real losses of the occupiers.

(C)UNIAN 2023

