Prigozhin breaks his silence, draws conclusions to the “march” and promises “future victories”

3 JULY 2023

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), claimed that his “march of justice” was targeted against traitors, and at the moment he is expecting “next victories on the front”.

Source: audio recording published by the Grey Zone Telegram-channel, which, according to Russian media outlets, is closely associated with the Wagner Group

Details: Prigozhin claimed that the “march of justice” of the Wagner PMC had fighting against traitors and for the mobilisation of society as its goals.

“And I think that we managed to achieve much. I am sure that in the near future you will see our next victories in the front,” he stated.

He did not specify whose victories he considers his own and did not provide any information about his whereabouts. It is unknown when the audio was recorded.

The latest statement of Prigozhin was published on 26 June.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...