Podolyak sharply responded to Obama’s scandalous statement about Crimea (video)

He believes that the West cannot admit the fallacy of its decisions.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office , criticized Barack Obama’s words about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a commentary to opposition journalist Michael Nucky, he called the recent speech of the 44th President of the United States of America appalling, in which he stated that there was allegedly no “armed invasion of Crimea” in 2014, and they did not allow Putin to continue the attack.

“He doesn’t even ask himself the question: “Have you definitely reduced the risks? Did you definitely warn the war? Is there really no war? Look at the map now and see what is happening in Ukraine. Live, turn it on and see – you definitely warned the war, it turns out? What’s this?” Podolyak said.

According to the adviser to the head of the OP, the West does not want to admit the fallacy of the decisions that led to the current tragedy. At the same time, they could start a discussion about the impossibility of having relations with Putin’s vertical even after the Magnitsky List, Podolyak believes.

He also noted that in 2022, 512 ballistic and cruise missiles were built in Russia, in which elements of the electronic industry of European and American countries were used. “Europe is looking at Russia ‘eyes wide shut’,” he added.

Scandalous words of Obama about Crimea

Recall that recently the ex-President of the United States gave an interview in which he spoke about the war in Ukraine.

According to him, “there was no armed invasion of Crimea” , because there were many Russian speakers on the peninsula and “a certain sympathy” for the views that the Russian Federation represented.

Obama also said that, together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he called for the imposition of sanctions against Russia in order to prevent Putin from continuing his invasion of the Donbass and the rest of Ukraine. The former President of the United States said that they “hold the line.”

