On par with Auschwitz: Saakashvili showed the condition of the body at the court session (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko15:56, 03.07.23
Today, the third President of Georgia took part remotely in the meeting of the Tbilisi City Court.
The third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, frightened with the state of his body during a meeting of the Tbilisi City Court on July 3 in the case of dispersing a rally in 2007. Earlier, the politician stated that agents of the Russian Federation poisoned him in prison .
Saakashvili took part in the event remotely. The footage regarding the state of the politician was published by his press secretary Daria Chizh on Facebook .
“I may be physically weak, but I am very strong from the inside, I am very strong! I did not commit a crime against Georgia,” Saakashvili commented on the trial.
Also, a fragment of his speech was published by Mtavari. The frame shows that Saakashvili’s body is in a terrible state – one skin and bones.
© photo facebook.com/daryna.chyzh
© photo facebook.com/daryna.chyzh
© photo facebook.com/daryna.chyzh
© photo facebook.com/daryna.chyzh
(C)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
He was once built like a Georgian rugby player. He weighed 120 kilos. Now there is almost nothing left of this good man, who self-describes as “Putin’s prisoner.”
He still gets messages out via his friends. Here’s his latest FB post from 3 days ago:
“I know Putin very well. I’ve been watching it for days and I don’t remember it being so hysterical.
It is clear to me today that Putin has a few weeks left in power.
Then there will be a brief detour and a big mess. How quickly this will happen will largely depend on Ukraine’s progress on the battlefield.
Progress is on the face – Ukrainians will return Bakhmut in the coming weeks, reach the Sea of Azov maximum in September and begin entering Crimea. Entering Crimea means the execution of Putin.
Notice, for the first time in his administration Putin, in my style, went to the people.
Nowhere in Russia they could not risk it and took it to the most backward region – Derbent of Dagestan, where it was easy to organize.
Once upon a time the Almighty Emperor, in his opinion, so humiliating himself, says it all.”
Lisa Yasko has just posted on FB:
“I will not post these terrible shots of how Mikhailo Saakashvili looks now.
This is all very scary. And scary how his name is used and it’s grief for a distraction and hype. This is far from protecting him.
How much everything is used and thought around it. And he, unfortunately, has no influence on it.
And his sense of reality is also of course completely different in this state.
I will never be able to accept this completely. He sacrificed himself for self abuse.”
Well, a good man.
His wife had to read in the media he had a new girlfriend.
He was a good reformer in Georgia, but not a good man. Also, I have difficulties with his protests against Porochenko in Kyiv amid an active war, using ATO veterans and Russian money.
The fact that Georgia is currently being run by a pro-Russian mob doesn’t mean Saakashvili is a good guy. He may at some point have been, but he completely lost his mind.
Also, it made absolutely no sense for him to return to Georgia, as he knew in advance this would have happened. He now cannot see his children and perform his duties in Ukraine to prove a point everyone in the West already knows. Going to Georgia is about as stupid as going to North Korea to start a new church.
Also, he is deeply unpopular in Georgia: not just among the pro-Russians but also among the liberals.
Of course Saakashvili should be released, but that does by no means make him a good man.
I think Saakashvili’s love for the Lord Of Hosts is the only thing keeping him alive.