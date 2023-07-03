On par with Auschwitz: Saakashvili showed the condition of the body at the court session (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko15:56, 03.07.23

Today, the third President of Georgia took part remotely in the meeting of the Tbilisi City Court.

The third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, frightened with the state of his body during a meeting of the Tbilisi City Court on July 3 in the case of dispersing a rally in 2007. Earlier, the politician stated that agents of the Russian Federation poisoned him in prison .

Saakashvili took part in the event remotely. The footage regarding the state of the politician was published by his press secretary Daria Chizh on Facebook .

“I may be physically weak, but I am very strong from the inside, I am very strong! I did not commit a crime against Georgia,” Saakashvili commented on the trial.

Also, a fragment of his speech was published by Mtavari. The frame shows that Saakashvili’s body is in a terrible state – one skin and bones.

© photo facebook.com/daryna.chyzh

© photo facebook.com/daryna.chyzh

© photo facebook.com/daryna.chyzh

© photo facebook.com/daryna.chyzh

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...