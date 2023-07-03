NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg’s mandate extended for another year – Reuters

Katerina Chernovol22:35, 07/03/23

Stoltenberg took office as NATO Secretary General in 2014.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will remain in office for another year. NATO members are expected to renew his mandate on Tuesday 4 July 2023.

This is reported by Reuters , citing four diplomats who provided information on condition of anonymity. Stoltenberg was due to step down in September 2023. Back in February, he said he did not want to renew his contract, but NATO members asked him to agree after they could not reach a consensus on the next Secretary General.

Among the contenders for the position of NATO Secretary General were British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who openly stated that he would like to work in this post, as well as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who publicly denied that she was being considered.

