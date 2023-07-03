Naked Russian soldier filmed escaping from damaged tank

After undressing, the Russian exhibitionist hid in the tall grass (Photo:Video screenshot t.me/supernova_plus)



Summertime warfare takes its toll: in a video posted online on July 3, a Russian tanker can be seen rapidly disrobing, as he runs away from the tank hit by Ukrainian fire.

Some more humorous comments suggested this was due to escalating pressure of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Following his unconventional performance, the Russian serviceman vanished into the surrounding foliage.

