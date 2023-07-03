“It’s not mine”: mobilized Russians flee home from the front and hide from the military registration and enlistment offices. Interception

3.07.2023

The Russians are less and less willing to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Soldiers of the Russian army run away from the combat zone and hide from the military registration and enlistment offices.

This became known from a telephone conversation between the Russian occupier and his wife. The conversation was intercepted by the General Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

The woman during the conversation said that the Russian media disseminate information about the allegedly successful actions of the occupiers in eastern Ukraine. However, in reality, things are different. The Russians massively refuse to fight and hide from mobilization, and the military flee from the front.

She said that an acquaintance of their family came on vacation from the front and decided not to go to war anymore, but began to hide and hide.

“It’s not mine,” he says.

In addition, the wife of the Russian said that the “Wagnerites” are dying during the fighting.

“Wherever they go, fuck them (the Wagnerites. – Ed.),” she says.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, units of the RF Armed Forces continue to suffer insane losses in Ukraine. Soldiers do not want to participate in hostilities, in order to save the lives of soldiers, even some commanders refuse to follow orders.

