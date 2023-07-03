ISW Reports On Successes Of Ukrainian Offensive

The Ukrainian armed forces are attacking in six sections of the front at once.

3.07.2023

On Sunday July 2, the Ukrainian military carried out counter-offensive operations in six sectors of the front.

Ukraine’s defenders in these sectors were successful, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report.

“The Russian Defence Ministry and other Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian troops were conducting offensives in the Lyman direction, near Bakhmut, in the Avdiivka-Donetsk section, in the west of Donetsk Region, on the administrative border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Regions and in the west of Zaporizhzhia Region,” the analysts said.

According to information released on July 2 by Serhiy Cherevatiy, the speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our soldiers continued to move forward on the flanks near Bakhmut. Also, a Russian military blogger reported that Ukrainian soldiers were making progress near the town – southwest of Kleshcheivka.

