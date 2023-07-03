In Russia, the property of the only manufacturer of MLRS “Grad” and “Smerch” is being sold

Katerina Chernovol20:39, 07/03/23

The enterprise located in the Perm Territory is one of the oldest arms manufacturers in the Russian Federation.

In Russia, they are selling land and property of the production association Motovilikha Plant, which previously went bankrupt. It is the only Russian manufacturer of Grad and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems.

This is reported by the “Information resistance” group in its Telegram channel . It is noted that the bankruptcy process at the enterprise was launched in 2018. In 2022, part of the territories of the association was sold for 59.5 million rubles ($100,000 applied).

