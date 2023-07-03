“Each shot hit its target”: Special Operations Forces snipers target Russian occupation forces near Bakhmut

3 JULY 2023

Snipers from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces are continuing to target and kill Russian military personnel.

Source: Special Operations Forces on Facebook

Details: A new video shared by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces shows its personnel operating in an urban environment.

The video was recorded with a thermal imager; the operation captured in the video was carried out during the night.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...