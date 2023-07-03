Commander of Chechen Akhmat unit fighting in Ukraine reportedly killed in Donbas – Russian media

Yevgeny Pisarenko, the commander of Akhmat unit. Source: Dkulko/Telegram

Yevgeny Pisarenko, the commander of Akhmat, a Chechen military unit fighting on the Russian side since the beginning of the war, has been killed in Donbas, says another commander of the armed formation Apta Alaudinov.

In a Telegram post, Alaudinov thanked parents of Pisarenko for “raising such a hero”.

In addition, Dmitry Kulko, a Russian “war correspondent” also said on his Telegram channel that the Chechen commander was killed in action. However, the date of Pisarenko’s death was not specified.

