Commander of Chechen Akhmat unit fighting in Ukraine reportedly killed in Donbas – Russian media

Yevgeny Pisarenko, the commander of Akhmat unit. Source: Dkulko/Telegram

Yevgeny Pisarenko, the commander of Akhmat, a Chechen military unit fighting on the Russian side since the beginning of the war, has been killed in Donbas, says another commander of the armed formation Apta Alaudinov.

In a Telegram post, Alaudinov thanked parents of Pisarenko for “raising such a hero”.

In addition, Dmitry Kulko, a Russian “war correspondent” also said on his Telegram channel that the Chechen commander was killed in action. However, the date of Pisarenko’s death was not specified.

2 comments

  1. “In addition, Dmitry Kulko, a Russian “war correspondent” also said on his Telegram channel that the Chechen commander was killed in action. ”

    Yeah, organising his latest TikTok video.

    Reply

  2. Good! Another addition to Satan’s collection of evil souls burning in hell.

    Reply

