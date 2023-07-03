Commander of Chechen Akhmat unit fighting in Ukraine reportedly killed in Donbas – Russian media

Yevgeny Pisarenko, the commander of Akhmat, a Chechen military unit fighting on the Russian side since the beginning of the war, has been killed in Donbas, says another commander of the armed formation Apta Alaudinov.
In a Telegram post, Alaudinov thanked parents of Pisarenko for “raising such a hero”.
In addition, Dmitry Kulko, a Russian “war correspondent” also said on his Telegram channel that the Chechen commander was killed in action. However, the date of Pisarenko’s death was not specified.
Yeah, organising his latest TikTok video.
Good! Another addition to Satan’s collection of evil souls burning in hell.