Videos of a Wretched War: Warning to the faint-hearted!

July 2, 2023 – by OFP

WARNING! Some of the following videos and images are not for the fain-hearted or anyone under 18!

War is hell. This one is no different. These videos are a reminder about what this is all about. This is not a Hollywood movie, as Mr. Zelensky recently said. This is dead serious business. Death is a daily companion for Ukrainian troops, who must fight with less than what their enemy has. The going might be slow, but it’s methodological. They want and must preserve human life. If Ukraine had what it asked for, the offensive would have moved much faster.

Death is also a daily companion for the Russians, but who cares? They are the aggressor! They are the ones who have brought death, destruction, despair, rape, looting, and so much more to this land. Their destruction is the most important job in Ukraine.

3rd Separate Storm Brigade

14 grenades – Bakhmut

Abandoned dead Russians



Bakhmut

Digging out comrade

A Russian soldier beats a comrade to death

Russians ambushed on the Dnipro

Drone attack, Oleshok, Kherson region

Music video, Bakhmut

Bombing Russians in trench with drone

Like this: Like Loading...