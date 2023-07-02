Yuri Kobzar19:45, 02.07.23

The British press made a fuss about two MPs who attended a party at the Russian embassy.

In the UK, a scandal broke out because of two peers (members of the upper house of parliament) who attended a reception at the Russian embassy on the occasion of the so-called ” Day of Russia” . The Guardian writes about it .

The reception brought together about 50 guests – mostly employees of the Russian embassy, ​​but also a number of Britons. Among those were two members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament – Lord Skidelsky and Lord Balfe.

“Ukraine, to be honest, is a mess country. It was put together by Churchill and Stalin towards the end of World War II,” he said.

He added that, in his opinion, “Crimea is definitely Russian” and that Moscow has legitimate claims to Donetsk and Luhansk, and there should be negotiations on a land corridor to Crimea.

The second participant in the party at the Russian embassy, ​​Lord Skidelsky, who has Russian roots, told reporters that he opposes the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but decided to attend the banquet because he “wanted to show his respect and affection for the Russian people on their national day, especially in the current circumstances.” “.

The publication notes that Skidelsky was a non-executive director of the Russian oil company Russneft from 2016 to 2021. Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he wrote a letter condemning the move, but also wondered why the West had not promised Russia that NATO would not expand at the expense of Ukraine.

