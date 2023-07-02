Ukraine says no negotiations unless Russia retreats from Crimea

Volodymyr Zelensky argues peace talks can’t be started until Kremlin vacates Donbas and the occupied peninsula
Ukraine will only negotiate a peace deal with Russia once the Kremlin’s armies have fully retreated from Donbas and Crimea, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
His comments scotched suggestions that Ukraine may look for peace talks if its counteroffensive pushes Russian forces back to the border of occupied Crimea.
“The borders of February 24 2022 are not our borders. That was the contact line between us and the occupiers,” Mr Zelensky said in comments made as Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s prime minister, visited Kyiv.
Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 during its initial limited invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier on Saturday, the Washington Post reported that Ukrainian officials had told CIA chief William Burns during a secret trip to Kyiv last week that they were “bullish” about reaching the border with Crimea and that they then planned to scare the Kremlin into peace talks by threatening to shell the occupied peninsula.
Always aimed to recapture
But Mr Zelensky has always insisted that he aims to recapture Crimea, as well as Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzia and Kherson, which the Kremlin has also tried to annex.
“Ukraine will be ready for one or another format of diplomacy when we are really on our borders. On our real borders in accordance with international law,” he said.
Ukraine launched its counterattack last month but some Western officials have said it has progressed too slowly. Ukraine has recaptured around a dozen villages in its counteroffensive, mainly on the eastern edge of Zaporizhzhia region and in neighbouring Donetsk.
Mr Burns, the CIA chief, made his secret trip to Kyiv to reassure Ukrainian officials that the US government believed that criticism of the counteroffensive was misplaced and that they still had the full support of President Joe Biden.
The British Ministry of Defence has also confirmed that Ukrainian forces have established a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River.
“Combat around the bridgehead is almost certainly complicated by the flooding, destruction and residual mud from the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam,” it said in a reference to the collapse of an upstream dam.
Its assessment follows reports from Russian military bloggers that the Russian army has lost control of territory south of the ruined Antonovsky bridge, which crosses the Dnipro River from the city of Kherson.
Western tanks in action
Western tanks have been in action for the first time in the war in Ukraine during the Ukrainian counteroffensive but in an interview with the Washington Post, Gen Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s top military commander, said that he wanted more weapons from the West, including F-16 fighter jets.
“Without being fully supplied, these plans are not feasible at all,” he said of the counteroffensive. “Every day, every metre is given in blood.”
A US official said that Mr Burns had been in Kyiv to meet senior Ukrainian officials shortly before Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries had launched their failed rebellion against the Russian Ministry of Defence.
Washington and Kyiv have denied any links to Prigozhin and the US official said that Mr Burns had phoned his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin to reinforce this point.
As part of the peace deal that ended his rebellion, Prigozhin agreed to move into exile in Belarus.
His personal plane has been spotted flying into and then out of Belarus, including on Saturday, sparking speculation that he and his family may have already arrived in Minsk.
Charlie Wimbledon:
“Even the Russian military is now saying that Ukrainian troops are advancing on Tokmak… this is the last obstacle before Melitopol and Volnovakha and paves that way to liberate Mariupol. Any Russians left in Berdyansk in the middle will be toast on the coast.”
Wazi Wright:
“As every day passes, Ukraine gets stronger and Russia gets weaker. Russia is rapidly burning through its ammunition and weapons stockpiles and with sanctions, it is unable to replace them, it just does not have the industrial capability to keep fighting in Ukraine at this level of intensity.
Ukraine has the economic, industrial and military might of the western world behind it. The Ukrainian army only gets stronger.
Already we see the Ukrainian army advancing, albeit slowly, on every front. Ukraine now has the stronger of the two armies and that disparity will get bigger.
That is why Russia is desperate for a ceasefire and why Ukraine will not agree one.
Russia will lose this war, there is no doubt about that at all, even though the timing is open to debate.”
Joan Johnson:
“Washington Post article of 30th June wherein it sets out new CIA plan to win the war.
” Publicly, Ukrainian officials have expressed frustration with critics of the pace at which the c/o has played out thus far. But in private, military planners in Kyiv have relayed to (William) Burns (Head of CIA) and others bullish confidence in their aim to retake substantial territory by the fall; move artillery and missile systems near the boundary line of Russian-controlled Crimea; push further into eastern Ukraine; and then open negotiations with Moscow for the first time since peace talks broke down in March of last year, according to three people familiar with the planning.”
In other words, the idea now is instead of trying to conquer and physically retake Crimea, the Ukrainians are going to move their men and artillery/weapons/materiel to the edge of Crimea and then force the Russians to the negotiating table.
Absolute genius. Why did no-one think of this before?”
John Michael Smith:
“My Troll bingo card is looking very sparse today.
No “hegemony”.
No “CIA”.
No “Ukrainian Nazis”.
Plenty of “we” – i.e. the trolls pretending to be in the UK.
Some – “I am not a troll”, the perpetual favourite. And a guarantee they are a troll.”
John Michael Smith:
“Well Zelenskyy certainly ‘pulled the chain’ of the Russian Trolls on here.
He wants Crimea back, since it belongs to Ukraine, in international law.
He will settle for nothing less.
Despite all the Russian hubris and braggadocio, Zelenskyy will get his wish.
All of Ukraine shall be free once again!”
Paul Wusteman:
“Pres. Zelensky is right. Ukraine cannot be a viable nation with the Russians occupying the Crimea and the Sea of Azov coast. It is just that simple.
Happily, under the Ukrainian defence measures coupled with the Western sanctions that are now bankrupting Russia, Russia will not survive as it is now. Russia needs to worry if it can survive and not break up or be fully colonised by the Chinese. It is not the Russians the West objects to but how they behave. All the Russians have to do is change how they behave and the West will welcome them as partners.”
Martin Mitchel:
“In the Zaporozhye direction, Ukrainian troops, supported by artillery, continued their offensive against Robotyne. There is a promotion. Up to one and a half kilometers deep and up to six kilometers wide. War Gonzo.
Liveuamap shows the fighting is actually in/for the village of Robotyne
I cannot verify the following information but the first part is correct with reference to the above verified news.
Brace… there will be some very good news from the Orikhiv area coming in, the next few hours (and then, as usually, days).
Essentially, after days-long pulverising everything ‘Russian’ and ‘military’ – primarily by artillery- the AFU smashed the Russian front, causing several units to fold and flee in panic.
As a result Ukrainians are well inside Robotyne, fighting off desperate counterattacks by VSRF’s reservers.
The AFU might not (yet) have reached Novoprokopivka (the next village south from Robotyne at 47.409N 35.827E) and the T04 highway, as some claim, but is – definitely – on the way’ in that approximate direction.
The 1st and 2nd Line of the Russian defences have been penetrated in this area, and the AFU is well underway in southern direction….and nope: it’s not like if all of this is heavily mined. Even the Russians do not have that many mines. It was the area north of Robotyne that was ‘crazily’ mined (really: another mine every 1- 1,5m).
Is this where the breakthrough is going to happen?”