Türkiye does not allow two Ukrainian minesweepers into the Black Sea: the reason is named

It also became known who will help Ukraine clear the Black Sea mines.

Two Ukrainian minesweepers “Chernihiv” and “Cherkassy” will remain abroad until the end of the war, because Turkey does not allow them through its straits to the Black Sea. This was told by the commander of the Military Mosk forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Alexei Neizhpapa .

According to him, in accordance with the requirements of the Montreux Convention, Turkey has stopped the passage of Russian ships to the Black Sea to make up for the losses that the enemy has suffered since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“After all, there is a whole squadron of the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean Sea. They do not have the opportunity to enter the Black Sea in order to increase their grouping. But, unfortunately, according to the Convention, our warships cannot also enter through the Bosporus and Dardanelles to replenish our Navy,” the Vice Admiral said.

He noted that the Chernihiv and Cherkassy anti-mine ships are now temporarily in the UK, where crew training is carried out at a very high level.

According to Neizhpapa, the UK has strong relevant experience and is very picky about maritime training. This country trains ships and crews of its fleet, as well as trains representatives of NATO countries.

“And not every ship commander goes through this training without problems because of the very high requirements that they are presented with …”, the vice admiral emphasizes.

He added that “Cherkassy” and “Chernihiv” were partially modernized and would serve in the national fleet for many more years. They will be the first to take part in mine safety operations in the Black Sea and the release of the water area from mines to protect civilian shipping.

As Neizhpapa recalled, after the Russians undermined the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the number of mines in the Black Sea increased significantly. He explained that the occupiers, fearing a counter-offensive of the Defense Forces across the Dnieper, created a whole system of minefields. In particular, they installed anti-landing, anchor, river mines on the river, which, due to the terrorist attack, were washed into the sea by a stream of water.

Neizhpapa also notes that in the first case, an operation to clear the Black Sea from mines will be launched, and a specially created headquarters is already doing the corresponding work.

“In the same direction, there are certain agreements with our partners, in particular with NATO countries, to involve in the future the mine action group of the North Atlantic Alliance, which is constantly working in the Mediterranean Sea, in this work,” the commander shared his plans.

