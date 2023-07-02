The stench is terrible: the Russians burn their “two hundred” in Berdyansk and Melitopol (video)

Yana Stavskaya13:08, 02.07.23

The Russians set up mobile crematoria in the port of Berdyansk, as well as in Melitopol – on the territory of a children’s sanatorium.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy in the Zaporozhye direction, taking out his “you” in Melitopol, Genichesk and Berdyansk. To hide real losses, the enemy placed at least several mobile crematoriums in the region, Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on the air of the telethon.

He noted that on July 1, “cotton” occurred at the military base of the occupiers near Semenovka, Melitopol region.

Mobile crematoriums of Russians have been spotted in Berdyansk and Melitopol.

“The enemy is beginning to hide their losses. They have placed mobile crematoria in the port of Berdyansk, as well as in Melitopol – on the territory of a children’s sanatorium, which they have long turned into their military hospital. Residents of several districts of the city feel the stench, because they use it almost around the clock. But they do not stop and continue to deliver more and more cannon fodder,” Fedorov said.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the situation in the Zaporozhye direction

APU went on the offensive in early June. In the first weeks, the Ukrainian army managed to liberate eight settlements at the junction of Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions. During July 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the Russians themselves, made progress, in particular, to the northwest of Velikaya Novoselka .

Difficult for the Russians the situation in the Bakhmut direction . There, the defenders move to control all the necessary heights on the flanks of Bakhmut. The fighting is already in the city. This forced the invaders to transfer additional forces to the settlement, removing them from other sectors of the front .

Fedorov on the situation in the Zaporozhye direction

In the near future, the fall of the defense of the Russian invaders in the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka and Robotino is also expected. According to expert Alexander Kovalenko, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already launched attacks on the second and third lines of defense of the Russians in the Zaporozhye direction, which is best equipped by Russia.

The Zaporozhye direction opens the way for cutting the so-called “land corridor” between Russia and the occupied Crimea and, in general, for the de-occupation of the peninsula itself.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...