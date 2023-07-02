The “Second Army of the World” is hungry: in Crimea, a collection of money for a cow for the occupiers has been opened

Elena Kovalenko16:07, 02.07.23

So far, only a part of the required amount has been raised to buy a cow.

In Crimea, they announced a fundraiser for the purchase of a cow, the meat of which will be used to prepare meals for the Russian occupiers in Armyansk.

According to journalist Yuri Butusov, the fundraising was announced by “volunteers” from Buryatia. According to the journalist, so far only a part of the required amount has been collected for the purchase of a cow.

“Volunteers from Buryatia announced a collection for a cow. Its meat will go to dinners for Russian soldiers in Armyansk …. It seems that the Russian army lacks not only brains and ammunition, but also food. “Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where are the cows?” – ironic journalist.

Telegram screenshot

It is noteworthy that when announcing the collection of money for the needs of the “second army of the world”, the pseudo-volunteers inflated the cost of cattle by a third, saying that a cow for 70 thousand rubles is an extremely profitable offer that cannot be refused.

Telegram screenshot

According to private announcements on Avito, the cost of cows in Crimea is now much lower than that declared by “caring Buryat volunteers” who collect money to feed the occupying Russian army.

Screenshot of Avito

Screenshot of Avito

The situation in Crimea

On June 28, 2023, journalists updated an interactive map of Russian military installations in Crimea.

At the moment, 32 military facilities of the Russian army have been recorded in Crimea . In addition to military bases, warehouses, airfields and other objects of the Russian army, more than 60 places with fortifications have been added to the map.

It was also previously reported about satellite images of new trenches that Russia had prepared for the defense of Crimea.

Collaborators are massively trying to leave Crimea and take their families out.

On June 2, 2023, it was reported that the trenches of the invaders in the north of Crimea in some places are up to 10 km long and are intended not only for infantry, but also for armored vehicles.

