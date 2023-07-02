Russia canceled the main international air exhibition: British intelligence explained the reasons

Vitaly Saenko10:02, 02.07.23

This is particularly due to concerns over recent drone attacks in Russia, as well as reputational risks.

Russia has canceled its main international air show , Max 2023, which takes place every two years near Moscow. British intelligence explained the reasons for this act.

As recalled in intelligence, this event is an acquaintance with the civil and military aerospace industries of Russia. This event has become the key to securing export customers.

It is likely that the show was canceled in large part due to concerns over security issues following the recent drone attacks inside Russia. It is likely that the organizers are aware of the potential reputational damage if few international delegations attend.

At the same time, it is noted that the war created extreme difficulties for the Russian aerospace community.

“The sector is suffering from sanctions, highly qualified specialists are being encouraged to serve as infantry in the Roscosmos space agency’s own militia. Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, General Sergei Surovikin, has not been seen in public since the failed Wagner rebellion, for whom he served as a liaison to the Russian Ministry of Defense,” the intelligence service said.

