Nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed and 100 pieces of Russian equipment destroyed on 1 July – General Staff

2 JULY 2023

A RUSSIAN TANK IN UKRAINE. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 790 Russian soldiers and destroyed 26 artillery systems and 20 armoured vehicles on 1 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 2 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 229,660 (+790) military personnel;

4,052 (+10) tanks;

7,888 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

4,188 (+26) artillery systems;

637 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;

390 (+1) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

308 (+0) helicopters;

3,557 (+12) tactical UAVs;

1,261 (+0) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

6,816 (+22) vehicles and tankers;

583 (+3) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

