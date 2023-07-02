onlyfactsplease

Nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed and 100 pieces of Russian equipment destroyed on 1 July – General Staff

2 JULY 2023

A RUSSIAN TANK IN UKRAINE. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 790 Russian soldiers and destroyed 26 artillery systems and 20 armoured vehicles on 1 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 2 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 229,660 (+790) military personnel;
  • 4,052 (+10) tanks;
  • 7,888 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 4,188 (+26) artillery systems;
  • 637 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 390 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 308 (+0) helicopters;
  • 3,557 (+12) tactical UAVs;
  • 1,261 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 6,816 (+22) vehicles and tankers;
  • 583 (+3) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

